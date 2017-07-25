Alton Towers Oblivion ride stops in mid-air

From the section

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage of Alton Towers Oblivion ride breakdown

The white-knuckle ride Oblivion has stopped mid-air at Alton Towers.

It stopped after a sensor detected a "minor technical fault" and the ride performed "exactly as it is designed to do," the theme park said.

A spokesperson said in line with its "well-rehearsed procedures" people were helped from the ride and at no point was "guest safety compromised".

Footage of people apparently leaving a stranded carriage was put on Twitter by Alex Heasman-Bailey.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had not been called.