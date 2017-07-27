Cody-Anne Jackson jailed for suffocating daughter, 2

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Cody-Anne Jackson sent a photo of her daughter Macey Hogan before killing her

A mum who suffocated her two-year-old daughter after sending the toddler's father "one last picture" of her has been jailed for a minimum of 16 years.

Cody-Anne Jackson killed Macey Hogan after texting her ex a message reading: "Sorry, just thought you deserved one last picture and memory of her."

The 20-year-old, of Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent, denied murder but changed her plea part-way through her trial.

She was jailed for life at Stafford Crown Court.