Man arrested over suspicious death in Burton upon Trent
- 30 July 2017
A man has been arrested over a suspicious death in Staffordshire.
Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Burton upon Trent at about 20:15 BST on Saturday over concerns about a man, aged in his 60s.
Police found his body inside a property and subsequently arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the death, a spokesman said.
The cause of death is not yet known and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday.