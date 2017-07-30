Man arrested over suspicious death in Burton upon Trent

Image copyright Google Image caption Crews were called to Main Street in Burton on Saturday evening

A man has been arrested over a suspicious death in Staffordshire.

Emergency crews were called to Main Street in Burton upon Trent at about 20:15 BST on Saturday over concerns about a man, aged in his 60s.

Police found his body inside a property and subsequently arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with the death, a spokesman said.

The cause of death is not yet known and a post-mortem examination is due to take place on Monday.