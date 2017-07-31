Appeal over disturbance after body found in Burton upon Trent
Police investigating a suspicious death are appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in a street.
The body of a man in his 60s was found inside a property in Stretton, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire.
Police were called to the property in Main Street at 20:15 BST on Saturday regarding concerns for him. A man aged 41 has been arrested over the death.
A disturbance involving two men happened at The Green in Stretton at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.