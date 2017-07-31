Appeal over disturbance after body found in Burton upon Trent

From the section

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police were called to Main Street in Stretton on Saturday evening

Police investigating a suspicious death are appealing for witnesses to a disturbance in a street.

The body of a man in his 60s was found inside a property in Stretton, Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire.

Police were called to the property in Main Street at 20:15 BST on Saturday regarding concerns for him. A man aged 41 has been arrested over the death.

A disturbance involving two men happened at The Green in Stretton at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday.