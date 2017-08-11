£1m of counterfeit football shirts seized at Staffordshire warehouse

Image copyright Staffordshire County Council

More than £1m of counterfeit football shirts have been seized by trading standards officers.

Boxes of fake shirts for teams like Barcelona, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid were among goods found in the raid at a warehouse in Staffordshire.

Fake mobile phone parts, sunglasses and razor blades were also recovered.

Officers said that as well as damaging reputable businesses, counterfeit clothing could be dangerous if it does not meet safety legislation.

'May be tempting'

Councillor Gill Heath, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for trading standards, said: "There have been cases before where fake clothing does not pass fire safety tests, sunglasses that don't offer protection from UV rays, and fake electronics that have exploded.

"These products may be tempting because they look like a bargain, but it's not worth the risk to your health and safety."

Officers were alerted after a tip-off from the National Trading Standards' border team at East Midlands Airport.

They raided the warehouse, in the north of the county, on 28 July.