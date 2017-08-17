Car discovered after Stoke mother and baby hit-and-run

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Waterloo Road in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent

A car believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run which left a teenager and her baby daughter seriously injured has been recovered by police.

The 17-year-old and her one-year-old daughter were struck in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday.

They remain in hospital in a stable condition, police said.

Staffordshire Police said a silver VW Jetta was found off Nevada Lane, just off Sneyd Hill near to the Burslem campus of Stoke-on-Trent College.

The vehicle is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

The crash happened at Waterloo Road, near the junction with Hawthorne Street, in Cobridge.