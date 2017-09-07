Dashcam appeal after Stoke mum and baby hit by car

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption One-year-old Leila was being carried by her mother when they were hit by a car

Dashcam footage of the moment a pregnant teenager and her one-year-old daughter were knocked down in a 'hit-and-run' is being sought by police.

The girl and her mother suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash in Cobridge, Stoke-on-Trent, last month.

Det Sgt Adrian Webb, of Staffordshire Police, said it was "pure luck" that they were not investigating a fatality.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident on 15 August and police have seized two cars.

The 17-year-old mother sustained facial injuries and a fractured pelvis and ankle. Her daughter, Leila, suffered facial injuries and bruising.

The pair, who have been released from hospital, were on Waterloo Road at 20:30 BST when they were hit by a silver VW Jetta.

Police believe the driver of a black Audi A7 witnessed the crash.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Staffordshire Police want to trace the drivers of these two cars

Det Sgt Webb is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"Do you have dashcam footage or did you see the vehicles or drivers? If so then please get in touch.

"I know that there were several witnesses at the scene so please make yourself known and help us make your community safer."