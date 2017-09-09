Burglary suspect in Harecastle Canal Tunnel rescue

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire Service Image caption The suspect spent at least 45 minutes in the water in the Harecastle Canal Tunnel

Fire crews rescued a man from a 1.5-mile canal tunnel after he jumped into the water while being chased by police.

The man was pulled from Harecastle Canal Tunnel, near Kidsgrove, by firefighters at about 07:30 BST.

Insp John Ward of Staffordshire Police said officers pursued the man after being called to reports of a burglary.

"The suspect jumped into the canal and was there for about 45 minutes - we had to get assistance from the ambulance and fire services," he said.

Insp Ward said fire crews used a dinghy to reach the man who was "hiding in the tunnel", which had been sealed off by police.

The suspect, 29, was taken to hospital and has been arrested on suspected burglary offences, he added.

Staffordshire Fire Service said the man was treated by paramedics for suspected hyperthermia. The spokeswoman added the operation involved three fire crews and the water rescue unit from Newcastle-under-Lyme.