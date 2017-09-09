Teen stabbed in Great Barr after being asked for cash

Image copyright Google Image caption The 17-year-old was attacked in Booths Lane, near its junction with Aldridge Road, said police

A 17-year-old boy suffered a "number of stab injuries" when he was attacked after getting off a bus.

He left the number 28 bus in Dyas Road, Great Barr, on Friday after being asked for money by another teenager who "got on the bus without cash," police said.

The victim was followed by the teenager and attacked in Booths Lane, sustaining injuries to his head and body.

Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Amardeep Uppal said: "This was a nasty unprovoked attack on a young lad."

The victim was treated for his injuries in hospital and discharged.

The suspect, who ran off after the stabbing at about 13:30 BST, is described by police as black, aged about 19, and 6ft 3in tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie and jeans.