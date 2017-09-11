Man accused of murder over Tamworth stabbing
- 11 September 2017
- From the section Stoke & Staffordshire
A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in Staffordshire.
The 30-year-old victim was attacked on Kerria Road in Sorrel, Tamworth, on Friday.
An ambulance was called to the area at about 23:00 BST "to attend to a man who had received multiple stab wounds," Staffordshire Police said. He later died in hospital.
Daniel Alston, 27, from Bancroft, Tamworth is accused of murder and is due before Cannock magistrates later.