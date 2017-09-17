From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Hempstalls Lane at the junction with Beattie Avenue in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

A 10-year-old girl has had her leg amputated below the knee after a crash involving a suspected drink driver, said police.

The collision was on Hempstalls Lane at the junction with Beattie Avenue in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire.

The girl was in the back of a silver Seat Leon driven by a 39-year-old woman who is in hospital for observation.

A 35-year-old man in a white Audi A5 was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, said police.

He has been bailed while investigations continue.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision which happened at 22:30 on Saturday.