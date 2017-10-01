Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency crews were called to Ringland Close at about 06:00 BST

Three people, including a six-month-old baby and six-year-old boy, are in a critical condition in hospital after a fire at flats in Stoke-on-Trent.

The fire started at about 06:00 BST in Ringland Close and six flats were affected. Temporary accommodation is being sought for residents.

The baby girl, boy and and a woman in her 20s, believed to be their mother, are being treated Royal Stoke Hospital.

A man was hurt jumping from the first floor. The cause is not yet known.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said all flats had been searched and all occupants were out of the building.

Investigators are working with police to establish how the blaze started.