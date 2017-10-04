Image caption The family suffered the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire in the flat below their home

A six-year-old girl has died following a flat fire which claimed the life of her mother and left her baby sister in a critical condition.

Tafaoul Fadoul, from Ringlands Close, Stoke-on-Trent, died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, two days after her mother Zainab Adam, 36.

The family were injured in a fire which "started accidentally" on Sunday.

Ms Adam's other daughter, six-month-old Tamunni Fadoul, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Investigators said the fire involved a wall-mounted electric storage heater which was close to clothing.

It said the exact circumstances, including how flames spread to other flats, were still being looked into.

Image caption Flowers have been left outside the council-owned flats in Stoke-on-Trent

Det Ch Insp David Giles said: "The death of Tafaoul is such an immense tragedy and our sincere condolences are extended to her family and friends.

"I cannot imagine the pain and anguish being felt by the remaining family as their dear little daughter Tamunni is still in a critical condition."

The fire damaged six flats at the Stoke-on-Trent City Council-owned block.

Ms Adam and her daughters were affected by smoke inhalation after the fire started in the flat below, the fire service said.

The investigation is being supported by the Health and Safety Executive and fire service.