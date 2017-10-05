Image copyright PA/BBC Image caption MPs Gareth Snell and Ruth Smeeth said Stoke-on-Trent has a "bright future"

Stoke-on-Trent would be the "ideal home" for Channel 4's headquarters if it moves out of London, according to two of the city's MPs.

Ruth Smeeth and Gareth Snell have written a letter to the culture secretary to formally ask for Stoke-on-Trent to be considered.

It says the city has a "bright future" with "talented people and a thirst to prove itself".

The proposals to move Channel 4 out of London were announced in March.

Culture Secretary Karen Bradley - MP for the neighbouring Staffordshire Moorlands - wants to move some or all of Channel 4's 800 staff out of London.

Stoke-on-Trent faces competition from Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds-Bradford, Liverpool, Bristol and Brighton, who have all expressed interest in housing the new headquarters for the broadcaster.

In the letter, Ms Smeeth and Mr Snell said if Channel 4 came to Stoke-on-Trent, it would be "game-changing" as the city continues its "renaissance as a city on the up".

Having also submitted a bid to become the UK's City of Culture in 2021, the process has allowed them to consider "all it can offer", the MPs said.

They added that as Stoke-on-Trent was already home to international brands such as Bet365, Emma Bridgewater and Steelite, "our city is ready to provide Channel 4 with the home for the future."

The letter also cited the city's "excellent transport links" to other major cities.