Image copyright Molly Bray Image caption The event was the 10th annual ride to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire

Thousands of bikers have joined an organised ride to honour the UK's fallen servicemen and women.

The 10th annual Ride to the Wall event took place at the National Memorial Arboretum, at Alrewas in Staffordshire, and involved more than 7,000 motorcyclists.

Image copyright Molly Bray Image caption Motorcyclists and passengers gathered at the Armed Forces Memorial

In the decade it has been running, the event has raised more than £600,000 for the Arboretum.

The bikers held a remembrance service on the Armed Forces Memorial.

Image copyright Molly Bray Image caption The event has raised more than £600,000 for the memorial

The memorial is engraved with the names of more than 16,000 servicemen and women killed since the end of the Second World War.