The 23-year-old man collapsed in Queens Drive, Leek

A 23-year-old who died suddenly after collapsing at a house in Staffordshire has been named as James Powner.

Investigations into the cause of his death are continuing after a post-mortem examination was inconclusive.

Mr Powner was pronounced dead at the scene after collapsing at an address in Queens Drive, Leek, on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, 37, and 35-year-old man held in connection have all been released under investigation.

The woman and man were arrested on suspicion of supplying a class A drug.

Staffordshire Police said Mr Powner's family are receiving support from specially trained officers.