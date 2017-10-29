Image caption Steve Swinnerton will meet HS2 officials before Christmas

The owner of a huge reindeer lodge in Staffordshire said he fears for the future of his business if HS2 use part of his land as a car park.

Blithbury Reindeer Lodge, near Rugeley, is home to 200 of the animals who roam across 30 acres.

But Steve Swinnerton said his business is "finished" if he loses three acres to the high-speed rail project.

An HS2 spokesman said it would meet Mr Swinnerton to "look at possible solutions".

As well as working through the Christmas season, the animals are also taken into schools, hospitals and hospices.

The lodge said it is unable to relocate and if an agreement with HS2 is not reached Mr Swinnerton said he fears they would have to be culled if new homes were not found for them.

Image caption Mr Swinnerton said he fear his animals may have to be culled if new homes cannot be found for them

He also believes there is an alternative location for the car park nearby.

"HS2 want to take three acres of my land to create a car park," Mr Swinnerton said.

"They take the land, I lose four fields... then it finishes me as a working farm because everything comes too close to the farm where we have Father Christmas and all the children.

"These reindeer I've brought up as babies... every reindeer has got a name."

The first phase of the high-speed rail network, from London to Birmingham and to Manchester and Leeds, is due to open in December 2026.

HS2 said: "We are aware of the concerns people have about construction and we'll continue to engage with people and businesses to look at ways to minimise the effects.

"We will meet with Blithbury Reindeer Lodge to look at possible solutions."