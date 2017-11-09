A Staffordshire Police officer has been found guilty of misconduct for using racially offensive language.

PC Andrew Goodwin was one of three officers allegedly overheard by colleagues using racially insensitive language in February, the force said.

After an investigation, an independent panel found two officers had no case to answer, but Mr Goodwin has now been issued with a final written warning.

Dep Ch Con Nick Baker said the highest standards of integrity was expected.

"If and when this is called into question we take the matter seriously and work to ensure this does not happen again," he said.

"I am clear that there is no place within Staffordshire Police for racism or prejudice and we will continue to address any behaviour that falls below the mark."