Some older people have "poor" care experiences as a health and social care system "is not working in a joined up way" meeting needs, a regulator says.

Stoke-on-Trent people found it hard to access a GP appointment "in a timely way" and many ended up at A&E, the Care Quality Commission [CQC] said.

It stated there were long waits in A&E and older people were often delayed in hospital after being ready to leave.

Health and care leaders said they had pledged to work together to improve.

One person was left at home unsupported in a urine-soaked bed for a number of days, the regulator said.

'Avoidable harm'

Older people were often delayed in hospital after being ready to go home or move elsewhere and in some cases "people suffered avoidable harm or their condition deteriorated as a result of delays".

Professor Steve Field, Chief Inspector of Primary Medical Services and Integrated Care, said: "We have heard of a history of poor relationships across the system with limited joint working.

"However we have found that the working relationships between the main organisations have started to improve."

The city council said the review had highlighted areas "worthy of praise" including "a positive change" in relationships "between all partners" and joint commissioning arrangements between the clinical commissioning group and the council for learning disability, dementia, mental health and carers' services.

The Health and Wellbeing Board said it was "100% committed to robustly holding leaders to account" to deliver improvements.

Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Groups, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, Staffordshire and Stoke on Trent NHS Partnership Trust, North Staffordshire Combined Healthcare NHS Trust all said they accepted the challenges and would work to improve services.