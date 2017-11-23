Image copyright Family picture Image caption Norma Francis could not be woken when she got home was taken to hospital

A pensioner who died after a hotel sent her on a 350-mile taxi ride home contracted norovirus at the venue, an inquest heard.

Norma Francis, 79, from Stafford, was at Loch Achray Hotel in Callander, Scotland, with her husband John, 81, when she fell ill in April 2016.

She could not be woken upon arriving home and died later in hospital.

Coroner Andrew Haigh said her death was caused by the infection and worsened by the long journey home.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had norovirus.

The couple, who booked through operator Lochs and Glens Holidays, arrived at their hotel on 3 April while celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary.

Mrs Francis, who was healthy and enjoyed keep fit classes, fell ill two days later, the hearing was told.

The hotel manager arranged a taxi and the couple left on 6 April.

Mrs Francis slept for much of the journey but an ambulance was called when she could not be roused. She was taken to Stafford's County Hospital, where she died.

Recording a narrative verdict at Stafford Crown Court, Mr Haigh said it was both the hotel and the couple's decision for Mrs Francis to get in the taxi, but there was an "element of pressure" from the hotel.

There was also no record Mrs Francis was correctly medically assessed, he added.

Neil Wells, managing director of Lochs and Glens, told the hearing it was standard procedure to send guests home in a paid-for taxi if they were ill with norovirus, but only if they felt well enough to travel.

He said he did not believe there was any undue pressure on Mr and Mrs Francis to get a taxi.

The hotel has been reviewing procedures although the coroner did not make recommendations to do so, he said after the inquest.