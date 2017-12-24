Image copyright Google Image caption The man was taken to hospital after being found injured

A man has been stabbed during a burglary in Staffordshire.

He was found by police called Blatchford Close, Meir, just before 10:00 GMT. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

"On arrival a male has been found with stab wounds to his shoulder and thigh," Staffordshire Police said.

The offenders had left the scene before officers arrived, the police spokesman said. Anyone with information was asked to call the force.