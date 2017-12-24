Man stabbed during Meir home burglary
- 24 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed during a burglary in Staffordshire.
He was found by police called Blatchford Close, Meir, just before 10:00 GMT. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
"On arrival a male has been found with stab wounds to his shoulder and thigh," Staffordshire Police said.
The offenders had left the scene before officers arrived, the police spokesman said. Anyone with information was asked to call the force.