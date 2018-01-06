Image copyright Vicky Roberts Image caption Bruce went missing on 23 October

A "horrified" animal lover is offering a reward to trace the killers of a pet cat that died when a firework was attached to its tail and set alight.

Bruce, who was 18 months old, was found dead in Staffordshire in October.

After reading about the pet's fate in the Stoke Sentinel, a man - who wished to be known only as Ian - and two other anonymous readers offered £1000 for information leading to a prosecution.

"I've not been able to get it out of my mind," he said.

A PDSA vet described the cat's injuries as "some of the most horrific we have ever seen."

Ian, from Plymouth, said: "I want the person who did this to a well loved family pet to be brought to justice.

"It was a calculated act of cruelty, they would have held the cat down (and) attached the firework.

"My feeling is someone in the Fenton area must know who did this because the person or people concerned will have been either boasting or ashamed of what they've done."

Image copyright The Sentinel Image caption Ian has placed an advert offering the reward in the Sentinel newspaper

Police launched an investigation at the time of the incident, but said there was not enough evidence to take further action.

Ian, who used to live near Stoke-on-Trent, where the attack happened, is in touch with Bruce's owner.

At the time of the killing, Victoria Roberts said: "I can't believe someone could do that to a little defenceless creature.

"He was our boy and part of the family and justice needs to be done."