Man held after Stoke-on-Trent stand-off

  • 11 January 2018
Image caption Surrounding roads were closed for most of the day

A man has been arrested after a woman was reportedly assaulted, prompting a stand-off with armed police.

Officers were called to a property in Ruxley Road, Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday morning and a woman was taken to hospital while negotiators spoke to a man inside, believed to be armed.

Police searched the house by 18:30 GMT, finding weapons, and enquiries took place to find a male suspect.

A man aged 44 was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Officers had been called to the property from 09:45 GMT and the woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital with leg and face injuries.

She was reported to have been assaulted in what has been treated as a domestic incident.

Both Werrington Road and Ruxley Road were closed for most of the day, but have since reopened.

Kingsland C of E Academy primary school, which was within the police cordon, put out a message to reassure parents that students and staff were fine and allowed early collections.

Later the Staffordshire force said: "Once again we would like to thank the public for their cooperation and understanding while enquiries were ongoing."
Image caption Police were at the scene at Ruxley Road for more than eight hours

