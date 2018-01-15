Image caption The crash, involving a lorry and a car, happened at about 04:30 BST on 24 May

A lorry driver has denied five counts of causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the M6 motorway that left five people dead.

Four women and a man died when their Nissan Micra was in collision with a lorry between junctions 15 and 14 near Stafford, early on 24 May.

Zbigniew Grzabel, 61, of Glebefields Road, Tipton, in the West Midlands, entered the plea at Stafford Crown Court on Monday.

He will stand trial in June.

The victims, all Romanian nationals, were Marius Zevian, 45, who was driving the car, Cucoana Zevian, 49, Gheorghita Radu, 56, Nicoleta-Marinela Florea, 42, and Marcela Sandu, 34.

They had been travelling from Stoke-on-Trent when the crash happened near Seighford.

A 37-year-old male front seat passenger who was also in the Micra survived despite multiple injuries.

Mr Grzabel, a Polish national who followed proceedings with the help of an interpreter, also pleaded not guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.