A 16-year-old girl suffered "significant" injuries when she was stabbed in the neck at the grounds of a church, police said.

Staffordshire Police said the teenager was "seriously assaulted" at All Saints Church in Branston Road, Burton-upon-Trent at about 19:00 GMT on Monday.

The force said she was treated at Queen's Hospital in the town.

The area around the church was sealed off, police said, to allow forensic examinations to take place.