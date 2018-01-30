Image copyright Samantha Brownlie Image caption North Wales Police stopped a car near Asda in Queensferry and closed several roads

A woman has suffered multiple stab wounds in what Staffordshire Police described as a "domestic-related" attack.

The victim was discovered in Foley Road, Longton, just after 14:00 GMT and is being treated in hospital.

At about 17:20 North Wales Police officers stopped a car at an Asda supermarket in Queensferry, Flintshire.

They arrested a 48-year-old man from Longton on suspicion of attempted murder.

He is expected to be questioned by Staffordshire Police detectives.

Roads around the supermarket were closed while officers made the arrest.

Midlands Live: Celebration service for Cyrille Regis; Coventry to host Biggest Weekend