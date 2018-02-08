Attempted murder charge after Stoke-on-Trent stabbing
A 34-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder over a stabbing at a house.
Gareth Whitehurst, of Selwyn Street, Stoke-on-Trent, was arrested on Wednesday - a day after the attack at a property on the same street.
The victim, a 46-year-old man, was stabbed multiple times and is in a stable condition in hospital.
Mr Whitehurst is due to appear before magistrates later.
He also faces a charge of possessing an offensive weapon in public.