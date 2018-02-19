Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The note was left on an ambulance in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after an abusive note was left on an ambulance dealing with a 999 call.

The hand-written message, in which the writer said she did not care "if the whole street collapsed", was left in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday.

Ch Insp John Owen from Staffordshire Police said the woman was arrested for public order offences.

In a Tweet, he said: "Emergency services must be able to carry out their roles without fear of abuse."

The note, which was left on the parked ambulance, read: "If this van is for anyone but Number 14 then you have no right to be parked here".

The note ended by saying: "Now move your van from outside my house."

Mike Duggan, operational manager from West Midlands Ambulance Service, said the paramedics also received verbal abuse.

He told the BBC he thinks people who abuse emergency staff need to be dealt with more "robustly".

"What is it going to take? Is one of us going to have to die before they take it seriously?" he said.