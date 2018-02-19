Stoke-on-Trent woman charged after paramedics abused
- 19 February 2018
A woman has been charged after paramedics were verbally abused and an abusive note was left on an ambulance dealing with a 999 call.
Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were abused during an emergency in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday.
Kirsty Sharman, 26, from Tunstall, has been charged with a public order offence and breaching a restraining order.
She is to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.