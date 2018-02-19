A woman has been charged after paramedics were verbally abused and an abusive note was left on an ambulance dealing with a 999 call.

Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service were abused during an emergency in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday.

Kirsty Sharman, 26, from Tunstall, has been charged with a public order offence and breaching a restraining order.

She is to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Tuesday.