Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was stabbed in the grounds of All Saints Church on Branston Road, Burton-upon-Trent. on 23 January.

A man has denied attempted murder after a 16-year-old girl was found with stab wounds to the neck in a churchyard last month.

Claudiu Lucien Vacaru, 19, of Waterloo Street, Burton-upon-Trent, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and denied making threats to kill.

He pleaded guilty to being in possession of a blade at the hearing at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.

A four-day trial is due to take place on 11 June.

