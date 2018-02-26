Image copyright Highways England Image caption Highways England said there are still delays after the crash but traffic is clearing steadily

A pedestrian was hit in a crash on the M6 motorway on Sunday night.

The man suffered "very significant injuries" in the crash between junctions 13 and 14 at about 23:30 GMT.

Three cars and a van were also involved in the crash which affected traffic in both directions.

Emergency services said the circumstances of the crash between junctions 13 and 14 were unclear but the scene was "over a mile long".

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the man was taken to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital in a critical condition.

"The exact circumstances of what happened were not clear," a spokesperson said.

Barrier repairs to both sides of the motorway have been carried out and the road has now reopened.

Traffic was at a standstill through Staffordshire and Cheshire earlier, but had started clearing by Monday lunchtime.