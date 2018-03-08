Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire services have visited the site more than 80 times since the blaze started in 2016

A 1,000-tonne rubbish pile on fire at a farm has been put out - almost 18 months after it started.

Firefighters have been monitoring the blaze at Oak Tree Farm in Slitting Mill near Rugeley since 5 September 2016.

Amid concerns that using large volumes of water risked contaminating local water sources, the fire was capped rather than extinguished and allowed to burn down with reduced smoke.

Firefighters made more than 80 visits to the site since the blaze began.

Staffordshire County Council, a partner agency of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service in the operation, said an estimated £70,000 was spent on hiring specialist equipment to move the earth needed to cap the fire.

Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption A decision was made to cap the fire - rather than put it out straight away - to reduce the risk of polluting water in the area

At the start of February, firefighters said the blaze could be safely extinguished.

Water was injected into the heart of the remaining waste in Slitting Mill Road, with thermal imaging cameras used to monitor whether all pockets of fire were out.

It was deliberately started as a controlled burn, but later got out of control, creating thick smoke around the area.

Local residents had to keep their windows and door shut for 10 days when the fire started, and fire services thanked them for "their patience and understanding while we have dealt with this lengthy drawn out incident".

Image caption The fire, though started as a controlled burn, quickly got out of control

Two men have since been permanently banned from moving materials from the site after a high court injunction was served on them. They were found to have "unlawfully" brought waste on to the farm.

Staffordshire County Council says it will continue to monitor the site "to ensure the landowner and site operator comply with the conditions of the injunction... and that the site is cleared of all unauthorised waste".