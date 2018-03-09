Image caption The new roles at JCB include welders, paint sprayers and assemblers

Growing global demand is driving the creation of 600 new manufacturing jobs at JCB, the firm said.

A third of the temporary roles at the Staffordshire-based construction equipment giant will be available immediately.

The rest will be needed across the next 12 weeks for the firm's production lines in Rugeley, Rocester, Cheadle, as well as Foston, Derbyshire.

A local councillor described the news as a "boost" for the area.

More than 100 vacancies are also waiting to be filled at JCB's HQ.

JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner said while the new roles would be agency posts, the manufacturer was looking "long-term" and had this year already put 200 temporary hires on to permanent contracts.

Announcing the jobs, he said: "This is great news for the local economy and great news for anyone seeking to work with a globally successful business.

"We know the cities of Stoke-on-Trent, Derby and surrounding towns have people with the skills we need, and in return they can expect excellent rewards."

He added: "The future is very bright for JCB as global demand for our machines continues to grow, which means great prospects for people who want to work with us."

The new roles include welders, paint sprayers and assemblers.

Amjid Wazir, Labour councillor for Hanley Park and Shelton, who is a member of Stoke-on-Trent council's city renewal overview and scrutiny committee, said: "This is excellent news for the residents of Stoke-on-Trent.

"New jobs boost the local economy and with that gives people a chance for an improved quality of life in the area."