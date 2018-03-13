A police officer has been dismissed, after not declaring serious damage to a marked car, which was written off.

Acting Special Sergeant Luke Goodyear caused damage to the vehicle whilst trying to park it in Uttoxeter police station, the Staffordshire force said.

He then returned it to Burton police station, but just left the car for others to find.

The force said the incident was "a timely reminder" it expected "the highest levels of honesty" from staff.

The volunteer officer was found guilty of gross misconduct and dismissed without notice.

He was found in breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour following a misconduct hearing.

Due to the age of the car and the extent of the damage, the vehicle was written off as it was "not economically viable" to fix it, police said.

Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker said: "Officers, both regular and special, have a unique responsibility when in charge of police vehicles.

"This unfortunate incident is a timely reminder that we expect the highest levels of honesty and integrity from all staff and volunteers and we will act accordingly if someone falls below these exacting standards."