Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Police said the farm had been "professionally concealed" in the Burton-upon-Trent barn

A man who hid a "highly sophisticated" cannabis farm behind stacks of hay bales in a barn has been jailed.

Mitchell Nicholls, 46, stashed plants worth more than £100,000 inside a series secret rooms within the building in Newchurch, Burton-upon-Trent.

Officers seized cannabis worth an estimated £133,000 and £5,000 in cash when they raided the farm in 2015.

Nicholls, from Birmingham, who had been on the run since the raid, was jailed for 38 months at Stafford Crown Court.

It is estimated the annual street value of the cannabis would have been in excess of £400,000, Staffordshire Police said.

Nicholls, of Shard End, was arrested at Heathrow Airport last November

Two other men were jailed in January 2017 in connection with the offence.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The barn contained a network of secret rooms, police said