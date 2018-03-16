Murder arrest after woman dies in Cheadle
- 16 March 2018
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman died at an address in Staffordshire.
The 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene in Sun Street, Cheadle.
Staffordshire Police said it received a call on Friday morning reporting an incident at an address in the street.
The arrested 24-year-old woman is in custody and inquiries are ongoing, the force said.