Woman charged with murder over Cheadle stab death

  • 18 March 2018
A 24-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house.

The 53-year-old victim was discovered in the property in Sun Street in Cheadle, Staffordshire, on Friday.

Formal identification of the woman is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination showed she died of multiple stab injuries.

Charlene Sargeant, of Sun Street, will appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Combined Court on Monday.

