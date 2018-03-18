Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Police said they received a call reporting an incident at an address in Sun Street, Cheadle

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at a house.

The 53-year-old victim was discovered in the property in Sun Street in Cheadle, Staffordshire, on Friday.

Formal identification of the woman is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination showed she died of multiple stab injuries.

Charlene Sargeant, of Sun Street, will appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Combined Court on Monday.