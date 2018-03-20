Image copyright Google Image caption Cannock magistrates handed Lymer a five-year restraining order

A man has been jailed and handed a restraining order over the disappearance of a child.

Stuart Lymer, 45, of Stone Road, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, pleaded guilty to a charge of taking a child away from their guardian or responsible person between 2 March and 5 March.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of knowingly and without authority keeping a child away from a responsible person.

At Cannock Magistrates Court on Friday, Lymer was jailed for four months.

He also admitted a charge of taking of a car without the owner's consent and has been given a five-year restraining order.