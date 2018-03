Image copyright Family handout Image caption Celia Mary Renaudon was taken to hospital where she died a day later, police said

A woman has died after being run over by her own car outside her home, police say.

Celia Mary Renaudon, 70, was at the entrance to her driveway in Madeley Heath, Staffordshire, when, police said, the vehicle rolled on top of her.

She was hurt at about 17:30 on Tuesday and taken to Royal Stoke Hospital where she died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Police have started an investigation and said she was alone at the time.