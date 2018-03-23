Image copyright Other Image caption Kirsty Sharman was fined after she admitted to writing the abusive note

A "neighbour from hell" who left an abusive note on an ambulance while paramedics treated a woman next door has been evicted from her house.

Kirsty Sharman, 26, put the note on the ambulance in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent, that ordered the crew to "move your van" from outside her house.

She was fined after pleading guilty to a public order offence last month.

A three-month closure order on the house was granted on Thursday, the Stoke Sentinel reported.

Brian Heath, whose wife was being treated when Sharman left the note described her as a "neighbour from hell".

"I would not wish her on anyone," he added.

'Significant distress'

The request for the closure order, made jointly by Staffordshire Police and Stoke-on-Trent City Council, was approved at North Staffs Justice Centre.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The note was left on an ambulance on Parsonage Street in Tunstall, Stoke-on-Trent

"The occupant of the house has been responsible for nine different reports of anti-social behaviour in the local area and caused significant distress to the local community," a Staffordshire Police spokesman said.

"We are hopeful this order will demonstrate how seriously we take anti-social behaviour and discourage the offender from acting the same way again."

Paramedics had been responding to Mr Heath's emergency call to help his wife, who was "experiencing breathing difficulties", when the note was left.

During the incident, Sharman also went into the street and swore at a paramedic, telling him to move the ambulance.

Councillor Randy Conteh, cabinet member for housing, communities and a safer city, said: "The partnership working shown by the council and the police in this matter sends a strong message that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our communities."

A restraining order was issued against Sharman in January because of "ongoing difficulties" between her and her neighbours.

Image caption Brian Heath's wife needed treatment from paramedics

The closure order, effective for three months, means the privately-owned property cannot be rented out and Sharman has to find somewhere new to live.

After the period of closure ends, it is up to the landlord to take steps to rent the property out again.