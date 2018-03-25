Image copyright Cheshire Fire Image caption Police said they were investigating the cause of the fire

The roof of a Grade I-listed timber-framed country house has been damaged in a fire.

Firefighters were called to Haslington Hall in Haslington, south Cheshire, shortly after 08:00 GMT on Saturday.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established, and Cheshire Fire and Rescue said nobody was hurt.

Police said they were investigating the cause of the blaze and urged anyone with information to come forward.