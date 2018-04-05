Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption PC Michelle Denne is based at Cannock Police Station

A serving Staffordshire Police officer has been charged over the alleged misuse of police systems.

The charges follow an investigation by the force's performance and standards unit into allegations of breaches of the Data Protection Act.

PC Michelle Denne, 44, based at Cannock Police Station, has been charged with six counts of offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

She is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court later.

The officer, who was investigated following a complaint, is currently suspended from duty.