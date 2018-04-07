Man killed in crash with tractor in Leek
- 7 April 2018
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a tractor in Staffordshire.
The 69-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent died at the scene on Camrose Hill in Leek on Friday afternoon.
Staffordshire Police said the 36-year-old man at the wheel of the tractor was uninjured and appealed for witnesses to contact them.
The victim has not been named but police said his family had been informed and were being supported by specially trained officers.