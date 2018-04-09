Victim named in Leek tractor and motorbike crash
A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a tractor in has been named as Robert Haden.
The 68-year-old from Knypersley, Staffordshire, died at the scene on Camrose Hill in Leek on Friday afternoon.
Staffordshire Police said the 36-year-old man at the wheel of the tractor was uninjured.
Mr Haden's Kawasaki motorbike was involved in a collision with a Massey Ferguson tractor, the force said.
"Our thoughts are with Robert's family at this sad and difficult time," a force spokesperson said.