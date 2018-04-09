Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened at about 19:20 BST at the town centre bus station

A man head-butted a woman and tried to remove her hijab during a racial attack on a group of five female students.

Police are appealing for witnesses over the "hate crime incident" at Newcastle-under-Lyme bus station.

"The women spotted the man urinating in the street before he approached them, spat at them and made racially abusive comments," Staffordshire Police said.

He then attacked one of the woman and tried to remove her hijab, a spokesman said.

Sgt John Hughes said: "This was a despicable act and one that left the victims understandably shaken."

He added: "Thankfully, several members of the public came to their aid and intervened during the incident."

The offender was described as white with blonde hair, aged in his late 20s, slim and about 6ft tall. He spoke with a local accent.

Anyone with information about the attack, on 5 April, was urged to call the force on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously.