Image copyright Lyz Sweetland Stubbs Image caption A man died and a woman from Stoke-on-Trent was critically injured in the crash on the A50

A car was being driven the wrong way before a crash killed the driver and injured his passenger, police said.

The vehicle was involved in a police pursuit before the crash on the A50 near Longton in Staffordshire at about 06:15 BST on Sunday.

A man died and an 18-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital.

Police called off the pursuit "due to the manner of the driving" as it travelled "for some distance facing oncoming traffic".

Staffordshire Police said the pursuit had begun at a "routine vehicle stop" in Etruria Vale Road in Hanley, when the driver refused to stop for the officers who had indicated for the car to pull over.

The car then hit another vehicle, whose occupants suffered minor injuries, on the eastbound carriageway, between the Baths Road and Trentham Road junctions, police said.

Police said a post-mortem examination was yet to be arranged for the man, who has not yet been identified.

Investigations are continuing into the crash and officers have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

It has also notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is assessing the incident.