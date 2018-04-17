Image copyright Facebook Image caption Adrian McDonald died after being arrested by police in a flat in Staffordshire

A police officer and a retired police inspector have won their appeal against a misconduct ruling over the death of a man who was Tasered.

Adrian McDonald, 34, died in Newcastle-under-Lyme in 2014 after he complained of breathing difficulties.

Sgt Jason Bromley and Insp Richard Bills, of Staffordshire Police, were found to have failed in their duty of care at a hearing in September.

But their appeal has been upheld by an independent tribunal.

At the previous hearing, it was said Mr McDonald had been "barricaded" in a flat in Audley Road when police arrived in the early hours of 22 December 2014.

Mr McDonald was hit by a Taser and bitten by a police dog before being arrested, at which time he confirmed he had taken drugs, the panel was told.

He was put in a police van and, almost seven minutes later, a third officer, PC Jonathan Tench, could not get him to respond, the hearing heard.

His cause of death was given as "cocaine toxicity".

'Respect the findings'

The first misconduct hearing found earlier medical treatment would not have saved his life and Sgt Bromley and Insp Bills - who has now retired - did not contribute to his death.

Sam Stein QC, who chaired the two-day appeal in Stafford, said: "There is no outcome of this process that could ever satisfy the members of Mr McDonald's family who have so patiently, and with such dignity, attended these hearings.

"We can only repeat that we are very sorry for your loss."

Staffordshire Police said it respected the findings and sent "condolences" to Mr McDonald's family.

Both officers had received written warnings that will now be struck-off their records.