'Monster' jailed for historical Tamworth rape

  • 20 April 2018
David Crook Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption David Crook 'became a monster'

A man labelled a "monster" has been jailed for raping a teenage girl more than 30 years ago.

David Crook, 68, was sentenced to 13 years for the attack which happened after a Bonfire Night party in Tamworth, Staffordshire, in 1983.

Crook, from Old Conwyn, Wales, and formerly of Tamworth, was found guilty of one count of rape following a trial.

The abuse happened in a van shortly after he exposed himself to his victim, police said.

He was arrested, the Staffordshire force said, after a friend of the victim phoned police on her behalf, having known of the rape for "many years".

Sentencing at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday, recorder Jason MacAdam told Crook: "You were a man of positive character, but you became a monster."

Police said at the house where the party took place, there was nowhere for the then-15-year-old to sleep, so she went to another house nearby and it was there that Crook exposed himself to her before taking her to a nearby van in which she was raped.

Crook has been placed on the sex offenders register for life.

