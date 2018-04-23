Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption PC Michelle Denne remains suspended from duty and faces internal misconduct proceedings, the force said

A Staffordshire Police officer has been given a six-month community service order for misusing force computer systems.

PC Michelle Denne will also have to carry out 10 days of community rehabilitation work.

While on duty, the Cannock police officer accessed information "for a non-policing purpose on six different occasions," the force said.

She pleaded guilty to six offences under the Computer Misuse Act.

Magistrates in Birmingham ordered the 44-year-old to pay £185 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge.

Deputy Chief Constable Nick Baker said: "Every day we are required to handle sensitive data and adhere to the proper use of systems without exception.

"Anyone who falls below these standards will be held to account and, as is the case with PC Denne, brought before the courts."

PC Denne remains suspended from duty and will now be subject to internal misconduct proceedings, the force added.