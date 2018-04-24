Image copyright PA

A woman neglected her elderly mother by leaving her sat in a chair for up to a year until her death.

Doreen Shufflebotham, 86, suffered severe injuries and became ill through neglect, Staffordshire Police said.

Medical experts estimated she had not moved from the chair she was in for eight to 12 months, following her death in September 2016.

Her daughter Linda Farr, 68, from Stoke-on-Trent, was given a suspended sentence for manslaughter.

Farr, from Cardiff Grove, was jailed for 20 months, suspended for two-years after admitting manslaughter through gross negligence.

Ms Shufflebotham had a fracture and infection of the femur, a pulmonary embolism, sepsis, deep vein thrombosis and acute bacterial meningitis, police said after the sentencing at Stafford Crown Court.

'Terrible pain'

Det Insp Dan Ison, said: "It is very upsetting to hear the extent of negligence in this case.

"Doreen's injuries were incredibly severe and she must have experienced terrible pain in her last few months as she became increasingly ill."